Ashes 2019: England win toss and bowl as rain delays start of third test

England have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Australia as the match hits a delayed start due to relentless rainfall in the third Ashes test at Headingley on Thursday.

English skipper Joe Root chose to put the Aussies to bat first just moments before the rain started to come down in West Yorkshire.

The hosts' line-up remains unchanged from the side that drew in the 2nd test at Lord's as batsman Jason Roy passed a late fitness test yesterday after getting a concussion.

For Australia, there is no Steve Smith, who misses through a concussion injury, as confirmed by Cricket Australia (CA) on Tuesday. Part-time spinner and top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne replaces Smith in the playing XI as his "concussion substitute" from the second test.

Playing XI

England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (c), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach.

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Tim Paine (c & wk), James Pattinson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.