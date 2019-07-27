Ashes 2019: England squad for first Ashes test against Australia

England have named their 14-man squad for their opening match against Austalia of the five-test Ashes series, starting from August 1st at the Edgbaston.

Test cricket is all set to undergo a major change as both Australia and England will lineup with names and jersey numbers on their Test whites in the upcoming Ashes series.

ODI and T20I jerseys have had personalization on their backs since a long time, but Test matches had to wait for this change.

England Cricket official Twitter handle confirmed the jersey number of team's Test match skipper Joe Root and wrote "Names and numbers on the back of Test shirts," as the caption.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Ashes series between England and Australia would bring in modernization of cricketing kits.

Squad: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.