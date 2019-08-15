Ashes 2019: Australia to go with Josh Hazlewood over Mitchell Starc for second Test

The Aussies have finally made their decision and have chosen to play pacer Josh Hazlewood in the second Ashes Test match over Mitchell Starc, coach Justin Langer confirmed on Wednesday.

The first day of the second Ashes Test match was a washout due to rain at Lord's. Thus, from day two of the second Ashes Test match, there will be additional hours played to recover the day lost.

But still, the Australian coach has made it clear that Hazlewood will be playing against England when the match resumes on Thursday.

"(Hazlewood) has got an outstanding record. He's built up over the past few months. He missed out on the World Cup because we felt he hadn't played much cricket. We know he's an outstanding bowler, we know that the style of play against England that his best and he should execute those plans really well," Cricket.com.au quoted Justin Langer.

"He has bowled well the last couple of weeks and we hope he does a good job this Test match. Don't get me wrong, it was a hard decision (picking Hazlewood over Starc). If it comes off we know what we are doing, if it doesn't we don't, that's just the business we are in. It was a tough call," he added.

England's World Cup star bowler from last month Jofra Archer will also be playing his first Test as the 24-year-old replaced an injured James Anderson and will be making his Test debut at Lord's.