Asad Rauf, Pakistan's former ICC Elite Panel umpire passes away due to cardiac arrest

Asad Rauf, Pakistan's former ICC Elite Panel umpire passes away

Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf, who was part of the ICC elite panel list for many years passed away on Thursday morning, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman confirming the same as he paid his condolences.

Raja reminisced Rauf's wicket sense of humour after the latter sudden demise at the age of 66, after suffering a cardiac arrest. The PCB supremo revealed that he always smiled whenever he thought about Rauf, and will continue to do so, as he paid his respects.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of Asad Rauf. Not only was he a good umpire but also had a wicked sense of humour. He always put a smile on my face and will continue to do so whenever I think about him. Many sympathies with his family for their loss," Ramiz Raja tweeted.

Rauf, who umpired his first ODI in 2000 and his first Test in 2005, was in 2006, named in ICC's Elite Panel. He was a part of the Elite Panel till 2013 and officiated 64 Tests, 139 ODIs, 28 T20Is and 11 women's T20Is as either umpire or TV umpire.

He also officiated in 40 First Class matches, 26 List A matches and 89 T20s overall, including IPL matches.

Rauf had to quit umpiring after being accused of involvement in match-fixing and spot-fixing in 2016.

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal also expressed his condolences to Rauf's family.

"Sad to know about the news of former ICC umpire Asad Rauf's demise...May Allah grant him magfirat and give his family sabr. Ameen," Akmal said in a tweet.

Before taking up umpiring, Rauf had a successful domestic career as a middle-order batter. He played 71 First-Class matches, scoring 3423 runs, and appeared in 40 List-A matches in which he scored 611 runs.