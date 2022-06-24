Once an ICC elite panel umpire, Asad Rauf now sells clothes and shoes in Lahore

Tainted umpire Asad Rauf, who now owns a shop, claims of not following cricket

At the peak of his umpiring career, Pakistan's Asad Rauf was regarded as one of the best in the world. His inclusion on the ICC Elite Panel demonstrated his brilliance.

However, following allegations of corruption during the IPL 2013 and a subsequent ban by the Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI), Rauf's career took a plunge, and he has, in his own words, "totally lost connection with cricket" since then.

Between 2000 and 2013, Rauf officiated in 170 international matches, including 49 Tests, 98 ODIs, and 23 T20Is.

Despite claims of sexual exploitation by a model in 2012, the 66-year-old has retired to a quiet life and now operates a clothing and shoe business in Lahore's Landa Bazar.

In a recent interview given to a Pakistani news channel, Paktv.tv, Rauf said "I haven't been in touch with the game since 2013, because once I leave something I leave it completely."

When asked if he still follows cricket these days, Rauf replied, No, I’ve umpired in so many games all my life, there’s no one left to see now.”

Rauf was banned for five years by the BCCI in 2016 after its disciplinary committee judged him guilty of corrupt practises and bringing the game into disgrace after he was accused of accepting costly gifts from bookies and being involved in a match-fixing scandal during the IPL 2013.

Rauf was also in the news in 2012 after a Mumbai-based model accused him of sexual harassment. She said that her connection with the Pakistani umpire was maintained because he promised to marry her but later broke that vow.

When asked about the same, Rauf stood at his stand and denied tha claimes made by the model.

Even after the allegations from the girl, I had umpired in the IPL next season),” Rauf said.

The Landa Bazar in Lahore is well-known for its low-cost apparel, shoes, and other things.

Rauf, who owns a clothes and shoe store, claims he is doing the labour to meet the needs of his employees rather than his own.