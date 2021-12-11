As Rohit Sharma takes over ODI captaincy, MS Dhoni's old video rating Virat Kohli's leadership goes VIRAL

It is not new when one says that Virat Kohli admires former skipper MS Dhoni and has always said the latter will forever be his 'captain'. So while the Indian Test skipper was axed from his position as a captain of the ODI team and was replaced with Rohit Sharma, an old video of MS Dhoni rating Kohli's captaincy started doing the rounds on social media.

The video is from 2018 when Dhoni and other players of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a fun chat session with kids. During that time, he spoke about Kohli's leadership abilities.

In the video, Dhoni first explained the difference between being a normal player and a captain and when he was later asked how Virat Kohli's captaincy was, MS Dhoni, said, "he's very good".

WATCH:

Currently, Rohit Sharma has been named the captain of both ODI and T20I teams, and a new era has begun in Indian cricket, bringing curtains down on the Virat Kohli era.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday spoke about the decision taken by the board and selectors and also clarified some issues fans had.

"It's a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly told ANI.

"So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I as President personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him,” Ganguly added.