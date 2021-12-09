As Rohit Sharma replaces Virat Kohli as Team India's ODI captain, fans remember MS Dhoni

The All-India Senior Selection Committee had made a surprise announcement and said that opener Rohit Sharma would replace Virat Kohli as India's one-day captain, thus taking charge of both the white-ball squads ahead of their tour of South Africa later this month.

Kohli had led the Men in Blue in all three formats until the Twenty20 World Cup last month, after which he relinquished 20-overs captaincy which went to Rohit. While many expected Kohli, who remains the Test captain, to lead India in the 50-overs World Cup on home soil in 2023 but the board opted for a single white-ball skipper.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward," board secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Under Kohli, India reached the semi-finals of the 50-overs World Cup in 2019 but could not advance beyond the group stage at this year's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

While all this drama was on, fans took to Twitter and recall how former India skipper MS Dhoni had led the Indian team. Not just that, they also remembered N Srinivasan, who was the former Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and former President of the BCCI, and who had backed and supported Dhoni after facing major backlash for critics.

With everything that BCCI is doing now, my respect for N Srinivasan Sir only grows sky high. He sacked the selectors who wanted Dhoni sacked from captaincy. Just the faith of his then and even now with CSK, MSD can do what he feels is the right thing to do, no objections at all. pic.twitter.com/3pmj5n67gF — (@SubtleShimmer_) December 8, 2021

Virat kohli Missed MS Dhoni that's it. — MSDian (@ItzThanesh) December 8, 2021

One more day of thanking Srini mama for backing Dhoni ahead of CT13 win. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 8, 2021

MS Dhoni was absolutely right when He said: I believe this team will be the most successful Indian Cricket team ever under Virat's captaincy.#ViratKohli #TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/r994Lry3Fa December 8, 2021

Reminder: MS Dhoni will always remain the greatest captain of all time. #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/8LEDi5d14U — (@itzDevilDhoni07) December 8, 2021

I miss Dhoni….for real, no jokes, no trolling. Genuinely miss him. Atleast had faith in Kohli. — Thalavenger (@Thalavenger) December 8, 2021

As far as the series against the Proteas is concerned, the 34-year-old also replaced fellow Mumbai player Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captain of the Test side. Rahane is part of the 18-member squad that will travel to South Africa but must snap his woeful run of form to maintain his place in the side.

Beginning on December 26, India is scheduled to play three Tests in South Africa, followed by three one-day internationals. Rohit, who was rested for the home series against New Zealand, returns to the Test side, along with fellow opener KL Rahul, first-choice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Opener Shubman Gill and spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel missed out with injuries.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj.

(Inputs from Reuters)