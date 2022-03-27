As RCB fans witness Virat Kohli-Faf du Plessis bromance, 'miss you AB de Villiers' trends on Twitter

When Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took the field to play their first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 tournament against Punjab Kings (PBKS), two things fans missed the most was Virat Kohli going in for the toss and AB de Villiers being part of the playing XI.

Surely, the new skipper, Faf du Plessis played a captain's knock after they were asked to bat first, Mr 360 was surely missed in the middle order. The explosive cricketer had announced his retirement from all forms of the game last year, which had marked an end to an era in RCB.

Surely fans witness a newfound friendship between the new captain and the former skipper, however, netizens, who were so used to watching AB de Villiers in Red and Black jersey got emotional and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

A South African & King - A Love Story



ABD - Kohli Faf - Kohli

As for the clash, Faf du Plessis led from the front as he smashed 88 off 57 balls. He along with Kohli added 118 runs for the second wicket. Later Dinesh Karthik came in and helped take RCB's score to 205 runs.