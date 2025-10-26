As R Ashwin joins BBL, is Virat Kohli next? What Cricket Australia's latest hint means for fans

Cricket Australia hints at a possible Big Bash League stint for Virat Kohli following R Ashwin's BBL signing. CEO Todd Greenberg highlights potential privatization and financial incentives, sparking excitement among fans about seeing Indian stars in Australia’s premier T20 league.

In a thrilling development for cricket enthusiasts around the globe, Todd Greenberg, the CEO of Cricket Australia, has suggested that Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli could potentially join the Big Bash League (BBL) in the future, following the example set by Ravichandran Ashwin. While addressing the media before India's T20I Series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Greenberg characterized this possibility as 'realistic,' although he emphasized that it largely hinges on the BBL's future policies.

“In the short to medium term, I think it is realistic over time,” Greenberg said. “We’re going to keep the dialogue open. Ravichandran Ashwin coming is a really important moment for the BBL and it will highlight the strength of bringing Indian players into the league.”

Once Virat Kohli concludes his international career, the BBL may become a likely destination for him, assuming the league permits players under private contracts, akin to the Indian Premier League (IPL) model.

At present, Indian players are only eligible to participate in overseas leagues if they have completely retired from both international and domestic cricket, which means they cannot engage while still affiliated with the BCCI or the IPL. Greenberg recognized that permitting private investment in the BBL could open the door for more Indian stars like Kohli to join in the future.

“Some of that will depend on whether we take private capital into the BBL, which is an open conversation for us,” he added.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s recent agreement with Sydney Thunder signifies a groundbreaking moment for Indian players in the BBL. His involvement could pave the way for more Indian cricketers to engage in Australian franchise cricket. For supporters, the ideal dream would be to see Virat Kohli wearing the colours of the Australian BBL, and Greenberg is optimistic that this dream is becoming a reality.

As Kohli’s international career approaches its conclusion and the BBL seeks fresh opportunities, cricket enthusiasts may soon find themselves in a new era where Indian talents shine in Australian T20 cricket, beginning with Virat himself.

