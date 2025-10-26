FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

As R Ashwin joins BBL, is Virat Kohli next? What Cricket Australia's latest hint means for fans

Who is Fedora wearing mysterious man? Internet is obsessed with dapper 'detective' captured in Louvre heist photo, netizens says, 'straight out of French film...'

Tanya Mittal lands in legal trouble, FIR filed against Bigg Boss 19 contestant for…

'Lot of criticism...': Ex-India star reveals Harshit Rana's 'wounded warrior' mindset after career-best figures against Australia

EC to announce pan-India SIR dates on Oct 27, first phase expected to cover...

'AK-47, Single Shot Rifles down': Mass surrender by 21 Maoists, including 13 women, with 18 weapons in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

Australian women cricketers' molestation case: Accused had criminal record, sent to police remand

Bhavish Aggarwal's Ola Electric plans BIG move as its board approves Rs 1500 crore...

Salman Khan pays touching tribute to veteran actor Satish Shah: ‘Life lived king size’

'Signing off from...': Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Instagram story, fans speculate about career end

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
As R Ashwin joins BBL, is Virat Kohli next? What Cricket Australia's latest hint means for fans

As R Ashwin joins BBL, is Virat Kohli next? What Cricket Australia's latest hint

Who is Fedora wearing mysterious man? Internet is obsessed with dapper 'detective' captured in Louvre heist photo, netizens says, 'straight out of French film...'

Who is Fedora wearing mysterious man? Internet is obsessed with dapper...

Tanya Mittal lands in legal trouble, FIR filed against Bigg Boss 19 contestant for…

Tanya Mittal lands in legal trouble, FIR filed against Bigg Boss 19 contestant f

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeCricket

CRICKET

As R Ashwin joins BBL, is Virat Kohli next? What Cricket Australia's latest hint means for fans

Cricket Australia hints at a possible Big Bash League stint for Virat Kohli following R Ashwin's BBL signing. CEO Todd Greenberg highlights potential privatization and financial incentives, sparking excitement among fans about seeing Indian stars in Australia’s premier T20 league.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 08:00 PM IST

As R Ashwin joins BBL, is Virat Kohli next? What Cricket Australia's latest hint means for fans
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a thrilling development for cricket enthusiasts around the globe, Todd Greenberg, the CEO of Cricket Australia, has suggested that Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli could potentially join the Big Bash League (BBL) in the future, following the example set by Ravichandran Ashwin. While addressing the media before India's T20I Series against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Greenberg characterized this possibility as 'realistic,' although he emphasized that it largely hinges on the BBL's future policies.

“In the short to medium term, I think it is realistic over time,” Greenberg said. “We’re going to keep the dialogue open. Ravichandran Ashwin coming is a really important moment for the BBL and it will highlight the strength of bringing Indian players into the league.”

Once Virat Kohli concludes his international career, the BBL may become a likely destination for him, assuming the league permits players under private contracts, akin to the Indian Premier League (IPL) model.

At present, Indian players are only eligible to participate in overseas leagues if they have completely retired from both international and domestic cricket, which means they cannot engage while still affiliated with the BCCI or the IPL. Greenberg recognized that permitting private investment in the BBL could open the door for more Indian stars like Kohli to join in the future.

“Some of that will depend on whether we take private capital into the BBL, which is an open conversation for us,” he added.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s recent agreement with Sydney Thunder signifies a groundbreaking moment for Indian players in the BBL. His involvement could pave the way for more Indian cricketers to engage in Australian franchise cricket. For supporters, the ideal dream would be to see Virat Kohli wearing the colours of the Australian BBL, and Greenberg is optimistic that this dream is becoming a reality.

As Kohli’s international career approaches its conclusion and the BBL seeks fresh opportunities, cricket enthusiasts may soon find themselves in a new era where Indian talents shine in Australian T20 cricket, beginning with Virat himself.

Also read| 'Signing off from...': Rohit Sharma drops cryptic Instagram story, fans speculate about career end

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora to attend Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai concert, a VVIP ticket of musical night costs...
Kareena, Karisma, Malaika Arora to attend Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai concert
Delhi-NCR AQI Today, October 25: National Capital's air quality slightly improves but remains 'poor' category; Anand Vihar still in 'severe' zone; Check area-wise data here
Delhi-NCR AQI Today, October 25: National Capital's air quality slightly improve
'We will see how...': Shubman Gill breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s future after Australia ODIs
Shubman Gill breaks silence on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s future after AUS ODIs
Who will India face in Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final? All possible scenarios explained
Who will India face in Women's World Cup 2025 Semi-Final? All possible scenarios
Masterstroke by President Putin, Russia successfully tests new nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile, unique to Moscow, capable to pierce...
Russia successfully tests new nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE