Virat Kohli showed great batting skills in the 2025 Champions Trophy, helping India make history.

The legendary Indian cricketer, Virat Kohli, has put any retirement rumors to bed, making it clear that he still loves the game, driven by his relentless competitive nature. Kohli's outstanding batting skills played a crucial role in India's triumphant Champions Trophy 2025 journey, a milestone for the team. Even with all his remarkable achievements, Kohli shows no intention of stepping back and is dedicated to continuing his excellence in the sport for years to come.

“Don’t get nervous. I’m not making any announcements. As of now, everything is fine. I still love playing the game," Kohli said during a talk session at the RCB Innovation Lab.

He shared that his competitive nature, which has propelled him to become one of the top batters of his generation, makes it challenging to determine if he is ready to retire from cricket. He reminisced about a conversation he had with former India Head Coach, Rahul Dravid, who advised him to stay connected with himself.

“You know the competitive streak doesn’t allow you to find the answer (for the retirement question). I had a very interesting conversation about this with Rahul Dravid. He said you always have to stay in touch with yourself," he shared.

“Figure out where you are placed in your life, and the answer is not that easy. You might be going through a lean phase, and you feel like this is it. But it might not be. But then, when it is time, my competitive streak would not allow me to accept it. Maybe one more month," he added.

“Maybe six more months. So I think it’s a fine balance. At this point of time in my life, I feel pretty happy," he explained.

Kohli is keenly aware of the challenges that accompany playing at his age, and he has candidly discussed these obstacles.

“I want to be able to have all my energy in place. Now, it takes much more effort, as people who have played the game for a long period of time understand. You can’t do so many things in your mid-to-late 30s that you can in your mid-20s. I’m at a bit of a different place in my life as well," he mentioned.

“I think for me it’s a natural progression. I’m sure all these young guys will hopefully get to that place. But now, the energy that’s coming out of me feels very peaceful and calm," he added.

Kohli will now turn his attention to his franchise, as they strive to secure their first IPL title. Fans are optimistic that RCB, led by the newly appointed captain Rajat Patidar, will finally achieve success this season.

