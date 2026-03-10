As IPL 2026 schedule faces delay, PCB unveils tentative dates for PSL 11

While the BCCI is yet to announce the IPL 2026 schedule for the upcoming season, PCB unveiled a tentative schedule for the new season of PSL on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a tentative schedule for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 11th season of PSL will feature a total of eight teams and is set to begin on March 26, two days prior to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. On the other hand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the schedule of the IPL 2026, but it is confirmed that it will commence on March 28. This will be the second year in a row that PSL and IPL will go head-to-head. However, PSL will conclude nearly a month earlier than IPL on May 3 and the cash-rich league's summit clash will be played on May 31.

PSL 11 gets expansion across six venues

A total of 44 matches will be played across six venues, which are Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Peshawar. The Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad and Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, formerly known as Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar, will be hosting PSL matches for the first time.

For the upcoming edition of PSL, PCB has added two new franchises of Hyderabad and Rawalpindi, taking the total teams to eight.

All franchises of Pakistan Super League 11

Hyderabad Kingsmen

Islamabad United

Karachi Kings

Lahore Qalandars

Multan Sultans

Peshawar Zalmi

Quetta Gladiators

Rawalpindi Pindiz

The final of PSL 11 will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, with a reserve day scheduled for May 4. Notably, the same venue will also host 15 games in total, including the opener between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen.