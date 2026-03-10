As IPL 2026 schedule faces delay, PCB unveils tentative dates for PSL 11
US-Iran war: Air India flights to cost more as it imposes fuel surcharge amid energy crisis
Will West Asia conflict delay 2026 World Cup? FIFA finally breaks silence
As hostilities rise and an oil crisis looms, what role can India play in the Iran war?
Who is Rahul Bhatia? IndiGo MD takes charge as interim CEO after Pieter Elbers' resignation; know his net worth
Hottest March in 50 years: North India scorches, Delhi records its highest temperature as IMD warns of severe heat in Himachal
Ishan Kishan fires back at Kirti Azad’s ‘shame on Team India’ comment after T20 World Cup triumph
What is sleeper cell warfare? How does it work? How can Iran take on mighty US?
Nana Patekar makes OTT debut with Praksh Jha's political thriller, fans say 'expect another masterpiece'
Salim Merchant dismisses AR Rahman's 'communal bias' remark: 'He is doing biggest movie on Hindu mythology Ramayana'
CRICKET
While the BCCI is yet to announce the IPL 2026 schedule for the upcoming season, PCB unveiled a tentative schedule for the new season of PSL on Tuesday.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced a tentative schedule for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The 11th season of PSL will feature a total of eight teams and is set to begin on March 26, two days prior to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. On the other hand, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the schedule of the IPL 2026, but it is confirmed that it will commence on March 28. This will be the second year in a row that PSL and IPL will go head-to-head. However, PSL will conclude nearly a month earlier than IPL on May 3 and the cash-rich league's summit clash will be played on May 31.
A total of 44 matches will be played across six venues, which are Karachi, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Peshawar. The Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad and Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, formerly known as Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar, will be hosting PSL matches for the first time.
For the upcoming edition of PSL, PCB has added two new franchises of Hyderabad and Rawalpindi, taking the total teams to eight.
Hyderabad Kingsmen
Islamabad United
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
Multan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators
Rawalpindi Pindiz
The final of PSL 11 will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 3, with a reserve day scheduled for May 4. Notably, the same venue will also host 15 games in total, including the opener between Lahore Qalandars and Hyderabad Kingsmen.