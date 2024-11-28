A practice match has been scheduled prior to the Indian team's pink-ball contest against Australia in Adelaide.

The Indian men's cricket team had the honor of meeting Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, prior to their 2-day practice match in Canberra. India's returning skipper, Rohit Sharma, graciously introduced PM Albanese to the entire Indian team. Although the meeting with the Australian PM was brief, he engaged in lively conversation with Virat Kohli. A video circulating on social media captured Albanese and Virat engaging in a playful exchange, with the Prime Minister commending Virat's outstanding performance in the first Test at Perth.

"Good time at Perth. Bloody hell, as if we were not suffering enough at point," the Australian Prime Minister said as he met the Indian team.

Kohli's response captured the hearts of everyone on social media. "Always got to add some spice to it," Kohli said in response.

pic.twitter.com/bcSF4rxHl0 — (@DilipVK18) November 28, 2024

A practice match has been scheduled prior to the Indian team's pink-ball contest against Australia in Adelaide.

“The squad contains a mix of experience combined with some promising emerging players in Australian cricket. The Prime Minister's XI match presents an opportunity for a highly-talented squad to impress against a strong Indian team in their only pink-ball hit out prior to the second Test,” Cricket Australia's chief selector George Bailey said.

“We are utilising the opportunity to maintain Scott Boland's match fitness in his preparations as part of the Test squad. We thank the Prime Minister for his input into the squad which sees some of the country's most exciting young cricketers mixed with some highly experienced players,” he added.

India did not have a memorable performance at Adelaide during the last pink-ball Test in 2020, as they were famously bowled out for 36 runs in the second innings. Despite ultimately winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that year, the specter of that collapse continues to linger over the team.

