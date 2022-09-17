As BCCI Plans to introduce 'Impact player' from the next season of the IPL, here is how it will work

IPL

Inspired by the innovative steps and experiments in the Big Bash League, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will soon launch the ‘Impact Player’ regulation in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy starting from October 11, and is likely to implement the rule in the next edition of the Indian Premier League as well.

If things go right, then we may see this rule being introduced in the cash-rich Indian Premier League and because BCCI has a big share in ICC, it could even be adopted by the world governing body in future.

What is the ‘Impact Player’ rule?

As per the rule, both teams can replace one member of their playing XI during a match, if they think it will be handy for their chances to turn a game around. That player will be labelled the ‘impact player’ (another terminology in play is ‘super sub’ or super substitute). Super sub is a fairly common terminology in football, for example, where a player who came late on as a substitute makes a mark on a game.

To explain how batting teams can use the Impact Player rule, here's an example: The batting team loses a couple of early wickets and they can substitute a dismissed batter to add to their batting depth. The Impact Player can be substituted for the batting team either at the fall of a wicket or during the innings break. But if a batter gets injured and is retired hurt, the impact player can be replaced at the end of the over which is going on.

The change takes inspiration from sports like football, rugby, basketball among others where substitutes are allowed.

The board, in this regard, has issued a circular to all state associations. The BCCI wrote, "With the rapidly growing popularity of T20 cricket, it is important that we look at introducing new dimensions which will make this format more attractive and interesting, not only for our viewers but also the participating teams from a strategic viewpoint."