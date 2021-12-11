Ashes: As Australia win Gabba Test, Barmy Army pokes fun at Josh Hazlewood - pic goes VIRAL

Australia had an emphatic nine-wicket victory in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on Saturday, with England losing eight wickets in a stunning morning collapse at the Gabba on Day 4.

The Pat Cummins' led-side dominated England with the bat, ball and in the field while the tourists will be left to pore over their failings in Brisbane when they enter the second Test.

While the Aussie fans are rejoicing over the victory, England's Barmy Army made sure to take a funny jibe at the host nation's fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.

The speedster was seen signing autographs while fielding near the boundary ropes. However, on the fourth day of the game, a member of the Barmy Army took an autograph from Hazlewood, however, the paceman failed the notice the hidden text at the bottom of the paper.

The note under the picture read, "I Joshua 'Joshie' Hazlewood do solemnly swear that I knew it was sandpaper". Later, the official Twitter handle of the Barmy Army went on to post the same on their official Twitter handle.

See here:

Josh Hazlewood just signed this on the boundary, we knew it #Ashes pic.twitter.com/Nvx5Llz7ut — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 11, 2021

What's Josh Hazlewood's connection with the 2018 sandpaper incident?

Back in March 2018 in Cape Town, Hazlewood was a part of the infamous Test match where players Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft and David Warner were handed bans after the ball-tampering scandal.

While Bancroft served a nine-month ban, Warner and Smith were stripped of captaincy duties and were handed a one-year ban.

Talking about the scandal, Bancroft said the Aussie bowlers had an idea about the entire saga. "We did not know a foreign substance was taken onto the field to alter the condition of the ball until we saw the images on the big screen at Newlands," the statement read.

Back in 2018, Hazlewood had claimed that he had not clue about the tampering scandal. "No, no. We obviously have ball maintenance people in the team, usually batsmen because they’re in the circle and the bowler's field fine leg, deep square — where ever it is. They just look after the ball from time to time. As soon as it stops swinging normal, then it starts to reverse swing.

"We pretty much get it (the ball) at the stop of our mark, one second before we start running in. So, we have a quick look, see which side's a bit worn," he said.