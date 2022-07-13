Arun Lal steps down as the head coach of Bengal domestic team after three seasons

Arun Lal

Arun Lal steps down as the head coach of Bengal after three seasons due to the “taxing” nature of the role. He felt that he had to stop before being “kicked out”. He believes that Bengal have been doing well and they are on the right track.

Lal said that, although he would miss being involved with the team, he needs to give himself time. Speaking about the Indian domestic circuit, he feels that Bengal is heading in the right direction to win a trophy. He reckons that the competition has become tougher, as he highlighted that the finalists of this season did not even make it to the semifinals last season.

Arun Lal gave his resignation on Monday to Cricket Association of Bengal's secretary Snehasis Ganguly. After that, an ex-Indian cricketer said, "It's a difficult job. Every month I have to be outside my home.

" Whether Mr. Arun Lal is unsatisfied with his association. Lal said, "I have taken this decision happily. There is no question of dissatisfaction. I am just ageing. The Bengal team has taken the shape. The boys are really good. I hope they will accelerate from this stage. Their future is bright. Next 3 to 5 years the Bengal boys are going to do good only."

Apart from coaching, Lal has also tried his hand at commentary after retiring from all formats of cricket. It will be interesting to see if he decides to make a return to the commentary box-like Ravi Shastri or enjoys his retirement with his family.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is yet to announce Lal’s successor. Currently, former Bengal off-spinner Saurasish Lahiri is the assistant coach and former Bengal all-rounder Joydeep Mukherjee is the Director of Cricket. In the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season, Bengal, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, lost in the semifinal to Madhya Pradesh, who were the eventual winners of the competition.