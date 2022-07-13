Arun Lal reveals his honeymoon plans with 28 year younger wife Bulbul Saha

Arun Lal opens up on his honeymoon plans with wife Bulbul Saha

Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal has decided to step down as the coach of Bengal's cricket team. The 66-year-old who recently got married for the second time, to 28-year-younger Bulbul Saha has opened up on his honeymoon destination after taking time away from the field.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News, Arun Lal revealed that he wants to take a complete break from cricket, and travel to Turkey in order to be able to spend some quality time with his family.

He also added that he will travel to Darjeeling and Kalimpong as soon as his wife, Bulbul, who is a teacher by profession, gets her leaves.

"I want to travel to Turkey with my wife. I haven't traveled anywhere since the wedding. I want to give myself and my wife some time. Besides, I am going to Darjeeling, Kalimpong very soon. Bulbul is a school teacher, we will go out as soon as she gets his school holidays," said Arun Lal.

When quizzed about his future plans after calling time on his successful tenure as Bengal's head coach, the veteran hinted that he would be open to mentorship roles, if any team would take him as a mentor, he'll think about it.

Another option for Arun Lal could be a return to the commentary box.

Earlier, the former Indian cricketer had gotten married to Bulbul Saha on May 2 in a private ceremony in Kolkata. Arun Lal had parted ways with his first wife Reena and had reportedly also taken her consent for the second marriage.

Their reception was attended by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly as well, who is a long-time friend of Arun.