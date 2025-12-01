FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Arshdeep Singh reveals what Rohit Sharma said after Virat Kohli's ton against South Africa | WATCH

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Indian pacer finally revealed the word which came out of Rohit Sharma's mouth while he was giving standing ovation to Virat Kohli for his century. Check out what Arshdeep said.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 01, 2025, 10:44 PM IST

Arshdeep Singh reveals what Rohit Sharma said after Virat Kohli's ton against South Africa | WATCH
Virat Kohli slammed his 52nd ODI century on Sunday
Virat Kohli slammed his 52nd One Day International (ODI) century on Sunday, played in Ranchi against the Proteas. After slamming another ton, fans went berserk in the stadium and across the globe. Team India's other teammates and support staff, who were sitting in the dressing room, all stood up and gave an ovation to the cricketing legend. Former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also gave a standing ovation and was seen full of emotions when the cameraman panned over him after Kohli's century.

The internet has been trying to decode what exactly Rohit was screaming while giving a standing ovation to Kohli. Now, Arshdeep Singh, who was sitting beside Rohit at that time, shared a video on his Instagram handle revealing what Rohit said.

''I have been getting several messages on what Rohit bhai said after Virat bhai’s century. So, I am telling what he said. He said, ‘Neeli pari, laal pari, kamre mey band, mujhe Nadia pasand,'' Arshdeep Singh said in the video.

Watch the clip:

Meanwhile, Team India won the match by 17 runs in the end after bowling out South Africa at 332 in the final over of the game. With this win, India are leading the 3-match ODI series 1-0. The upcoming match will be played on Wednesday, December 3, in Raipur. After the ODI series, India and South Africa will lock horns in the 5-match T20I series, starting December 9. 

