Arshdeep Singh’s knuckle ball makes Dutch batsman fall flat on the pitch, watch video

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: Team India speedster Arshdeep is rapidly growing into one of the most sensational young bowlers in T20 cricket. The youngster who braved trolls in the Asia Cup to bounce back stronger bowled another successful spell where he picked up 2 back-to-back wickets against Netherlands in India’s second T20 World Cup match at Australia’s Sydney Cricket Ground. But a ball delivered before his consecutive scalps was arguably the highlight of his bowling on the day.

Arshdeep bowled a disguised knuckle ball right on to the pads of Netherlands’ Shariz Ahmed. The batsman tried to flick the ball but the pace of the ball deceived him. Ahmed missed the delivery, lost his balance and fell flat on the ground. As the ball rolled towards square leg, Netherlands picked up a leg bye.

India picked up a comfortable win against minnows Netherlands who never looked like challenging the Men in Blue. India put up a good total of 179 on the board on the back of fifties from skipper Rohit Sharma and star batsmen Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.

In reply, Netherlands tried to put up a valiant effort but Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a sensational double-maiden bowling spell to get the momentum going. The Dutch lost wickets at regular intervals and finished their innings at 123/9 in 20 overs. India now move to the top of their Super 12 group at the T20 World cup with the 56-run win.

