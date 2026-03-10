Arshdeep Singh in trouble, faces ICC action for breaching Code of Conduct during T20 World Cup Final

The Indian pacer, who got into an ugly confrontation with New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the T20 World Cup Final on Sunday, has been penalised by the International Cricket Council.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally stepped in and penalised Arshdeep Singh for breaching the Code of Conduct during the India vs New Zealand game in the T20 World Cup 2026 Final on Sunday. The Indian pacer has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. Arshdeep has been found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which is related to 'throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an international match.

Apart from this, one demerit point has also been added to Arshdeep's disciplinary record, which is his first offence in a 24-month period.

What was the incident?

In the 11th over, Mitchell slammed two maximums to Arshdeep in the first three balls, following which pressure started to build up on the bowler. In the second half of the over, Mitchell again tried to hit hard but failed, and the ball went straight to Arshdeep. After grabbing the ball, Arshdeep showed aggression and threw the ball at the wicket, which hit the batter instead.

After the ball hit Daryl Mitchell, he started abusing Arsheep, but the bowler went back to take his run-up. The umpire also stepped in and had a word with Arshdeep, and in the meantime, Suryakumar Yadav walked toward Daryl Mitchell and consoled him, showcasing good sport.

Later, Arshdeep also went to Mitchell and shook hands and hugged him, after completing his over. After India won the game, Arshdeep was also spotted having a fun time with Daryl, the video of which was shared by the official social media handles of the New Zealand cricket team.