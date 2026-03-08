Arshdeep Singh gets into ugly confrontation with Daryl Mitchell during IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final | WATCH

In the 11th over, Arshdeep Singh had an ugly confrontation with New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell when he tried to hit the wicket after stopping the ball himself, but it hit the batter instead.

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh's one move led to an ugly confrontation with New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell. Yes, you read it right! In the 11th over, Mitchell slammed two maximums to Arshdeep in the first three balls, following which pressure started to build up on the bowler. In the second half of the over, Mitchell again tried to hit hard but failed, and the ball went straight to Arshdeep, after which he showed his aggression and threw the ball at the wicket, which hit the batter.

After this incident, Mitchell started abusing Arsheep, but the bowler went back to take his run-up. The umpire had a word with Arshdeep, and in the meantime, Suryakumar Yadav walked toward Daryl Mitchell and consoled him, showcasing good sport.

However, after completing his over, Arshdeep went to Mitchell and shook hands and hugged him.

After clips and pictures of the incident went viral on social media, a major section of users took Daryl Mitchell's side and criticised the Indian bowler for showing over aggression, which wasn't required when the team was in a dominant position.