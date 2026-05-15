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Arshdeep Singh faces fresh ban calls over alleged racist remark on Tilak Varma; Ex-India cricketer speaks out

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Arshdeep Singh faces fresh ban calls over alleged racist remark on Tilak Varma; Ex-India cricketer speaks out

The controversy surrounding the alleged racism row involving Tilak Varma has intensified, with strong reactions pouring in on social media. The BCCI has now received calls demanding action against Arshdeep Singh, adding a fresh twist to the growing debate.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 15, 2026, 09:36 PM IST

Arshdeep Singh faces fresh ban calls over alleged racist remark on Tilak Varma; Ex-India cricketer speaks out
Courtesy: PTI
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Arshdeep Singh, the Indian fast bowler, has found himself in hot water again—this time for a comment aimed at Tilak Varma before the Punjab Kings faced off against the Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2026 match. A video clip hit social media where Arshdeep can be heard joking, “Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya?” which basically means, “Hey dark one, did you apply sunscreen?” People online weren’t amused. Many slammed Arshdeep for what they saw as a dig at Tilak’s skin color and even accused him of racism.

Former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan definitely didn’t hold back. He wrote on X, "Nobody believed me. Everyone mocked and trolled me. Arshdeep should be banned this season and should be paid on a pro rata basis. The players today should be hit where it hurts the most. I am sure I would be trolled again." You could tell he was angry, calling for strong action from the BCCI.

Mumbai Indians, though, took a different route. They didn’t respond directly, but posted a video on social media of Tilak Varma holding his awards. The clip started in darkness before the lights landed on Tilak and a Bollywood song kicked in: “Andhera tera maine le liya, mera ujla sitaara tere naam kiya,” which roughly means, “I have taken your darkness and given you my shining star.” It felt like a pretty pointed response.

After the match, Tilak kept his focus on cricket. He said, “I always say I love finishing games, but playing in the World Cup and in international matches for India has helped me understand how to finish games. You get experience and confidence. With that, I think I keep improving.”

He also talked about the pitch: “To be honest, we weren’t expecting the wicket to play like this. The ball was coming on slow and low, so it wasn’t easy to score quickly. Punjab struggled in the first 15 overs, but then Azmatullah and Vishnu batted well to get them a good total. We were just focused on taking the game deep, and I backed myself to finish it. I just trusted my basics.”

All in all, the match had its drama both on and off the field.

Also read| IPL 2026: RCB reach Dharamshala for crucial PBKS encounter; can they seal top-two spot?

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