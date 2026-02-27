Arshdeep Singh creates history, overtakes Jasprit Bumrah in major T20 World Cup milestone

Arshdeep Singh etched his name in history after surpassing Jasprit Bumrah to achieve a massive T20 World Cup record. The young India pacer delivered a standout performance, reaching a major milestone and strengthening his growing reputation in world cricket.

Star left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh made history by surpassing Jasprit Bumrah's record during India's second Super 8 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, February 26, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. India triumphed over Zimbabwe by 72 runs, limiting them to 184/6 in 20 overs, thanks to Arshdeep's remarkable three-wicket haul (3/24 in four overs). During his spell, Arshdeep etched his name in history by becoming India's all-time leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history. The pacer, boasting an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 7.33, surpassed Bumrah's previous record of 33 wickets, now leading with 35 wickets from just 19 innings.

With eight wickets in five innings at an average of 16 and an economy of 7.11, Arshdeep stands as India's second-highest wicket-taker in the current tournament. The 27-year-old took the new ball, conceding only four runs in his first over, followed by nine runs in his second over. However, he did not take any wickets in his initial two overs.

In the 17th over, he returned to the bowling attack and secured his first wicket by dismissing Sikandar Raza (31 off 21), who was caught at long-on. He then trapped Ryan Burl LBW, sending him back for a two-ball duck. In his final over, the left-arm seamer wrapped up Tony Munyonga (11 off 6) to conclude with three wickets and a strong performance.

Earlier, India posted an impressive 256/4 in their 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma finally found his groove, scoring a smooth 55 off 30 balls to achieve his first half-century in this prestigious tournament. Alongside him, Tilak Varma (44* off 16) and Hardik Pandya (50* off 23) finished the innings with a powerful 81-run partnership off just 31 balls.

On Saturday, February 28, India is set to face the West Indies in their final Super 8 match in Kolkata, where a place in the semifinals is at stake. South Africa has already secured their position in the final four after defeating the Windies, and with Zimbabwe out of the running, the IND vs WI match becomes a de facto knockout for the last available spot.

