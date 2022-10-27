Watch: Arshdeep Singh celebrates in style after picking wickets against Netherlands

Arshdeep Singh

Indian team won the toss and opted to bat first in their 2nd match of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The high of the thrilling win over Pakistan on Sunday could have been a distraction, but Rohit Sharma's India demonstrated that they are focused on the task at hand in the T20 World Cup 2022, putting in a clinical performance against the Netherlands in their Super 12 match on Thursday, October 27 in Sydney.

India finished their 20 overs with 179 for 2 and held the Netherlands to 123 for 9 to secure a 56-run victory.

India climbed to the top of the Super 12 Group 2 points standings, surpassing South Africa, which had thrashed Bangladesh earlier in the day in Sydney. India now has four points and a respectable Net Run Rate of +1.425 as they try to overcome the disappointment of last year's early exit and reach the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals.

Arshdeep Singh took 2 wickets towards the end of the innings to which he celebrated in style and Video of the same has been going viral now.

Indian team will next nplay South Africa on 30th October and this match will be played at Perth Cricket Stadium.