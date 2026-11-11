Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur take relationship to next level: See engagement pictures

On the same day Arshdeep Singh made headlines for his IPL 2027 trade, the Indian pacer shared another big update as he got engaged to his girlfriend, Samreen Kaur.

Arshdeep Singh, who was making headlines for his move from Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2027 season, had another reason to celebrate on Wednesday, November 11, as the India pacer got engaged to his girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, in New Zealand. Taking to her Instagram handle, Samreen shared a series of pics from the adorable moment wherein Arshdeep is seen proposing to her and celebrating after she accepted.

Take a look

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