Arrogant gesture, vaping controversy: Why Riyan Parag remains divisive figure in cricket circles

Controversies and perception have often followed Riyan Parag throughout his career. From an on-field arrogant gesture to the recent vaping controversy, the young cricketer continues to attract debate in cricket circles, with critics and supporters divided over his attitude and image in the sport.

Once again, Riyan Parag has found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. The Rajasthan Royals captain, just 24 years old, was caught on camera vaping in the dressing room after he got out to Yuzvendra Chahal in the match against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur. The clip landed online right after the first ball of the 15th over, just minutes after Parag’s dismissal, and, of course, the internet wasted no time — the video exploded across social media.

Honestly, this isn’t the first time Parag has been dragged into controversy. Whether it's for things he’s said or done, he seems to attract criticism from cricket fans on a regular basis. But here’s the thing: After the T20 World Cup 2024, Parag made history as the first cricketer from India’s northeast to earn the national cap. That’s not nothing. Still, even before making his India debut, he dealt with regular online trolling and jabs from fans and some parts of the cricket community. Why does a young all-rounder with his talent seem to always have this weirdly complicated reputation online? Let’s take a closer look.

Let’s rewind to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2023. Parag led Assam to victory over Bengal with a fluent fifty. As he celebrated, he threw a gesture towards the pavilion that, to many, seemed to say, “I’m out here playing on another level.” This came after he scored a record seventh consecutive T20 half-century. Later, some explained that maybe he was responding to a commentator’s pretty awful comment, where Assam players were described as “second-class citizens” compared to their Bengal counterparts. Riyan has always been direct and confident — sometimes, maybe a little too much. In 2022, he said in an interview, “I don’t want to praise myself, but I can be India’s best finisher.” Some fans saw that as cocky instead of confident, and it didn’t land well.

Celebration by Riyan Parag after his 7th consecutive 50 in T20 Cricket.pic.twitter.com/Z6PitN1XYc — Riyanhive (@riyanparagfc_) October 31, 2023

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Parag’s name popped up in headlines again when a clip from his YouTube livestream suddenly showed his search history, which included explicit searches for Bollywood actresses Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. The incident did the rounds again on social media after he’d had a strong IPL run last year, even though he explained later that the livestream happened well before the tournament.

Riyan Parag talking about his search history controversy for the first time



(Video Credit-City1016) pic.twitter.com/6PyXMIYHYF — Rohit Baliyan (@rohit_balyan) February 11, 2025

Go back a bit further to 2020 — Parag got targeted for something even more mundane. He shared a clip of himself gaming on Instagram. One fan, apparently not happy to see anything but cricket, sent a harsh message about his priorities. Parag’s response? He took a screenshot and captioned it “Wow” on his story, shrugging it off publicly.

Now, the vaping incident adds a new chapter. It’s not just about bad optics; it could also mean disciplinary action and possibly even legal trouble, since e-cigarettes are banned. His actions also break the IPL Code of Conduct — specifically Article 2.2, which covers anything that can bring the game into disrepute — and the PMOA rules, which make dressing rooms strictly non-smoking zones.

Captain of Rajasthan Royals team Riyan Parag enjoying vape in the RR dressing room .



Vaping is illegal in India . Hello @BCCI is this allowed?



#PBKSvsRR pic.twitter.com/banIgJDO6u — Surbhi (@SurrbhiM) April 29, 2026

Critics feel his attitude and flashy celebrations aren’t matched by results, at least in the IPL. Even this season, in IPL 2026, he’s managed only 117 runs in 9 matches with a strike rate of 124.47. Fans are vocal about their frustration, especially since Rajasthan Royals are doing well overall. Still, whenever Parag’s name comes up, somehow the focus always seems to shift from his cricket to the controversies swirling around him.

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