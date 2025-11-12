Arjun Tendulkar to leave Mumbai Indians? IPL 2026 trade window sparks big buzz

As the IPL 2026 trade window heats up, reports suggest that Arjun Tendulkar could leave Mumbai Indians in a potential swap deal. The young left-arm pacer has reportedly drawn interest from another franchise, creating major buzz across the cricketing circuit.

As the deadline for player retention in the Indian Premier League 2026 approaches, franchises are actively finalizing their rosters. November 15 marks the cutoff for teams to submit their lists of retained and released players. Currently, the potential trade involving Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran with Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson is garnering significant attention. Various reports have confirmed that discussions are ongoing. In the midst of this rumored trade, a new report from the Mumbai Indians' camp suggests that Arjun Tendulkar may be leaving the team.

According to a Cricbuzz report, MI and Lucknow Super Giants are negotiating for two players - Arjun and Shardul Thakur. The report indicates that these may not be swaps but rather individual transactions, implying that the teams will pay cash to secure the services of both players.

Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut in 2023, participating in five matches for the Mumbai Indians and taking just three wickets. He was acquired by the five-time champions at his base price of Rs 30 lakhs during the IPL 2025 mega auctions.

Regarding Shardul, he was not selected in the IPL 2025 auction and was instead added to the LSG roster as a replacement for left-arm fast bowler Mohsin Khan.

Earlier this year, Shardul expressed his disappointment about not being picked by any team during the mega auction.

The all-rounder played 10 matches for LSG in IPL 2025. Although he did not make a significant impact with the bat, he managed to take 13 wickets.

Tendulkar has been with the Mumbai Indians for two seasons, having been selected at his base price of Rs 20 lakh in both auctions he participated in. While he did not play any matches last season, he appeared in four games over the previous two seasons, with three in 2023 and one the year before.

In total, Tendulkar has played five matches in the Indian Premier League, scoring 13 runs and taking three wickets.

