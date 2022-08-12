Arjun Tendulkar switches allegiance to Goa after leaving Mumbai, due to THIS reason

Arjun Tendulkar

Legendary Indian opener Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar will feature for Goa in the upcoming domestic season after seeking more game time. Arjun, who plied his trade for Mumbai last year will be seen playing Goa in the 2022-23 season.

Earlier, the young left-arm pacer had indeed played a couple of games for Mumbai, but he failed to leave a lasting impression. Indeed, Arjun was part of the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad in the league stages last season but could not make the cut for the knockouts. Given the quality of talent available in Mumbai, the youngster could not make it to the XI at any stage.

As per a report from Cricbuzz, Arjun has been attending the training sessions in Goa and is all set to be the state's professional signing of the season.

"Getting maximum game time on the ground is important for Arjun at this juncture of his career. We believe that the shift will improve the probability of Arjun featuring in more competitive matches. He is embarking on a new phase of his cricketing career," said Tendulkar about the planned switch.

Goa Cricket Association president Suraj Lotilkar said that the state team wanted a left-arm pacer.

"We are in need of a left-arm pacer and Arjun has shown interest. We generally recruit professionals and if he suits our team's requirements he will be picked. It is up to our selectors," he said.

Former India pacer and Mumbai chief selector Salil Ankola hoped the move will give a boost to Arjun's career.

"We picked him for the Ranji Trophy last year but he could not make the XI. He is an extremely talented boy and all he needs is some match time so that he can prove his abilities. I hope this switch will serve that purpose," said Ankola.

The domestic season starts on September 8 this year but the real inter-state competition that can provide an opportunity for Arjun will be in two months when the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy gets underway from October 11 to 22 (league stage).

