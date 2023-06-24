Arjun Tendulkar spotted with this woman cricketer, photo goes viral | Photo: Instagram

Arjun Tendulkar, a cricketer for the Mumbai Indians and Goa, and Jemimah Rodrigues, ace player for the Indian women's team, recalled their Under-12 days as they reconnected during a net practise in Mumbai. The same coach, Prashant Shetty, who appears in the picture of Jemimah posted on the social media platform Instagram appears to have guided the two outstanding players.

Before Jemimah revealed it, few people were aware that Arjun and Jemimah practiced together. Arjun is making significant progress towards receiving an invitation to the national team, whereas Jemimah has represented India. Recently, the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru invited Sachin Tendulkar's son to participate in an all-rounders session.

The viral photo has garnered netizens' attention on social media after it was posted on Instagram. Tendulkar and Jemimah are both covered in sweat in the photo, suggesting that it was shot in between practise sessions.

Cricket player Jemimah Rodriques' career

In a T20 match against South Africa in February 2018, Jemimah made her debut on the world level. She was included in the ODI team for the England series a month later. Jemimah has participated in 21 WODIs and 8 WT20Is so far, participating in both formats and scoring 394 and 1704 runs, respectively.

Jemimah is skilled in another sport, and at U17 hockey competition, she played for Maharashtra. According to Jemimah, practising hockey has improved her ability to power-hit when batting in a T20 match. In the Women's Premier League, Jemimah also competes for Delhi Capitals.

Arjun Tendulkar's career so far

Arjun Tendulkar, an all-rounder for the Mumbai Indians, made his IPL debut in 2023 after two seasons of sitting in the wings. Arjun represented Mumbai in 4 games, taking 3 wickets at an average of 30.67 and a 9.36 economy rate. In the domestic circuit, he too changed bases from Mumbai to Goa and accomplished what his father Sachin Tendulkar had on his debut by smashing his first century in just one game. Yograj Singh, the father of Yuvraj Singh, has previously coached Arjun.

READ | Batter unwittingly collides with football goal post while taking a run during local cricket game, video goes viral