Arjun Tendulkar sets unique record, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with rare all-round milestone

Arjun Tendulkar scripted a remarkable moment by achieving a rare all-round milestone that even his legendary father, Sachin Tendulkar, never reached. The young all-rounder’s feat has drawn widespread attention, marking a new chapter in his rising career and sparking major buzz in the cricket world.

Arjun Tendulkar has made history by reaching a significant milestone that his father, Sachin Tendulkar, never accomplished. Currently, Arjun is competing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy representing the Goa cricket team. Before the 2022/23 season, he transitioned his base to Goa. He debuted in T20 for Mumbai during the 2020/21 season and started his Ranji Trophy journey with a century. Arjun participates in all three formats for Goa.

As a left-arm pacer, he has taken 48 wickets across 22 first-class matches and accumulated 620 runs, which includes one century and two half-centuries. In 18 List A matches, Arjun has claimed 25 wickets and scored 102 runs in 10 innings. In 29 T20 matches, he has achieved 35 wickets and scored 189 runs.

Arjun Tendulkar has made history by reaching a remarkable milestone. He is now among the select few players who have opened both batting and bowling in a T20 match. Arjun secured his place in the record books during a league match against Madhya Pradesh.

Taking on a new role for Goa, Arjun has been opening the innings in T20 matches. Previously, he bowled with the new ball but was assigned to bowl the second over. However, he bowled the first over against MP, having a standout performance with the ball, taking three wickets for 36 runs in four overs, while scoring 16 runs off 10 balls. In five matches, Arjun has scored 70 runs and taken 8 wickets.

While Sachin Tendulkar was a full-time opener in T20s, he never opened the bowling. The Master Blaster bowled only 93 balls in the 96 T20 matches he played, claiming two wickets.

Sachin played just one T20I in his career, being part of the playing XI in India's inaugural T20I in 2006. In 2010, he became the first Indian to win the Orange Cap, scoring 618 runs that season.

Also read| How Joe Root's Gabba century saved Grace Hayden's father from walking naked at MCG – Full story inside