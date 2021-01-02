Arjun Tendulkar picked for the first time in Mumbai's senior team for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The young left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, son of former cricketer and legend Sachin Tendulkar, was picked in Mumbai's senior team for the first time on Saturday, following BCCI's decision.

Arjun was named alongside Krutik Hanagavadi in the 22-member Mumbai squad for the upcoming season of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, after the squad lengths were increased from 20 to 22 players.

"Earlier the BCCI had asked to select 20 players. But later they said that 22 players can be selected in the squad, accordingly the two players were added to the squad," an MCA official stated.

After representing Mumbai in various age-group cricket tournaments and competitions, Arjun has been picked for the first time in the senior team.

Arjun has previously also bowled at the Indian National team's nets and represented the India's U-19 team.

The Mumbai team will be led by the in-form Suryakumar Yadav and will play all their games in Mumbai only.

Starting on January 10, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will begin the 2020-21 domestic season, which was delayed due to Coronavirus.