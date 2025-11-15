FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Arjun Tendulkar joins LSG in surprise trade! Is Sachin Tendulkar also set to exit 5-time champions Mumbai Indians before IPL 2026?

Arjun Tendulkar’s surprise move from Mumbai Indians to LSG ahead of IPL 2026 has sparked massive buzz across the cricket world. With MI losing the young left-arm pacer, fans are now questioning whether Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic association with the franchise could also be nearing a twist.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 15, 2025, 03:30 PM IST

Arjun Tendulkar joins LSG in surprise trade! Is Sachin Tendulkar also set to exit 5-time champions Mumbai Indians before IPL 2026?
Arjun Tendulkar's time with the Mumbai Indians (MI) has concluded after five years, as he was traded to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) ahead of the IPL 2026 retention day. Arjun, the son of cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar, initially joined MI during the IPL 2021 mini-auction. He was re-signed by MI in both the IPL 2022 and 2025 mega-auctions. His tenure with MI ended after he made five appearances. With Arjun's departure from the franchise, fans are left speculating about Sachin's future involvement with MI.

Sachin Tendulkar remains a key figure for the Mumbai Indians and will continue as their icon for IPL 2026. MI has updated their official website, removing Arjun from the roster and adding Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, and Sherfane Rutherford to their lineup.

Sachin's name is prominently featured in the support staff list, confirming that the Master Blaster will not be leaving MI and will maintain his role as the franchise's icon.

MI selected Sachin as their icon player prior to the IPL 2008 mega-auction. He captained the team from 2008 to 2011, leading MI to the IPL 2010 final, where they were defeated by the Chennai Super Kings. During that season, he scored 618 runs, earning the Orange Cap.

The ICC Hall of Famer retired from IPL after securing his first title in 2013. Sachin concluded his playing career with MI after winning the 2013 Champions League, amassing a total of 2334 runs in 78 IPL matches. He bowled six overs in IPL 2009 but did not take a wicket.

Sachin rejoined MI as their icon before IPL 2014 and has been with the team ever since. Arjun, on the other hand, joined MI in IPL 2021. In 2026, it will mark the first occasion that Arjun will play for a different franchise in the IPL.

Arjun made his highly anticipated IPL debut in 2023, taking 3 wickets in the 4 matches he participated in. Hardik Pandya took over as MI's captain from Rohit Sharma before IPL 2024, and Arjun played one match under Pandya's leadership during that season.

The bowling all-rounder will be looking for more consistent opportunities under Rishabh Pant's captaincy at LSG, as Pant is confirmed to continue leading LSG for IPL 2025.

Also read| 'Shaadi kab karwa rahe ho?': Fan at Eden Gardens asks Shubman Gill's father about Sara Tendulkar; his reply goes viral

Also read| 'Shaadi kab karwa rahe ho?': Fan at Eden Gardens asks Shubman Gill's father about Sara Tendulkar; his reply goes viral
