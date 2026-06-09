Arjun Tendulkar gets standing ovation for match-winning heroics in T20 Mumbai League | WATCH

video of Arjun Tendulkar receiving a standing ovation from teammates has gone viral after his match-winning all-round performance in the Arcs Andheri vs Bandra Blasters match. He also won the Player of the Match for his all-round performance with the bat and ball.

Arjun Tendulkar won the Player of the Match award in the Andheri vs Bandra game in the T20 Mumbai League. (Pic Credits: Instagram/arcsandheri)

Arjun Tendulkar, son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, delivered a stellar performance in the ongoing T20 Mumbai League, where his team (Arcs Andheri ) registered a thumping 9-wicket victory over Bandra Blasters at the Wankhede Stadium. In the match, Arjun scalped three key wickets and also remained unbeaten in the 145-run chase, wherein he scored 66 runs off just 34 balls. For his outstanding performance, Arjun also won the Player of the Match award.

Appreciating his spectacular efforts, skipper Shivam Dube, along with other teammates, gave a standing ovation inside the dressing room. A video of the heartwarming moment is doing the rounds on social media.

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Deets about AA vs BB match

Bandra Blasters (BB) won the Toss and elected to bat first against Arcs Andheri (AA). Batting first, Andheri restricted Bandra to 144/9 in 20 overs, courtesy of Arjun Tendulkar, who dismissed Prateek Kumar Yadav, Parag Khanapurkar, and Aashray Sajnani. In his three-over spell, he bowled one maiden as well and conceded just 11 runs at an economy of 3.70.

Chasing a below-par total, Andheri chased down the total in the 14th over without losing just one wicket of Divyaansh Sksena, who quickfired in the chase and scored 26 off just 11 balls. Later, Arjun stitched an 116-run partnership with Musheer Khan for the second wicket. He remained not out at 66 off 34 deliveries while Musheer scored 54 off 38 balls.