Arjun Tendulkar's fiance, Sachin Tendulkar's future daughter-in-law Saaniya Chandok runs pet spa center, has studied from..., her income is Rs...

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has gotten engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 12:37 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Arjun Tendulkar's fiance, Sachin Tendulkar's future daughter-in-law Saaniya Chandok runs pet spa center, has studied from..., her income is Rs...

TRENDING NOW

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, who is called the God of Cricket, has been going viral on social media for the past few days. Arjun Tendulkar is a cricketer by profession, like his father, but currently, he is in the news for his recent engagement to Saaniya Chandhok, the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. 

What does Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok, do for a living? 

Sachin Tendulkar's future daughter-in-law, Saaniya Chandhok, is a pet lover and has a degree in Business Management from Lund School of Economics and Management. After her studies, Saaniya Chandhok turned to the pet industry and opened her own luxury pet spa center, which provides premium pet services. She opened a pet salon and spa named Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in Mumbai, of which she is the director. The annual income of this company is around Rs 90 lakhs.

In this spa center, dogs and cats are given special treatment and grooming. This is the first spa center in India to treat pets with Korean and Japanese therapy. Currently, Mr. Paws has two stores in Mumbai. 

Saaniya Chandhok herself is seen with pets in the store, and she loves taking care of them. Saaniya Chandhok has also completed the ABC program of Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS), after which she is certified as a technician.

What does Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok's family, do?

Saaniya Chandhok belongs to a reputed family of Mumbai. Her grandfather, Ravi Ghai, is the owner of Graviss Group and runs many businesses. The same group also operates the ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery and Baskin-Robbins India. Apart from this, her family also owns the Intercontinental Hotel in Mumbai. Her family works in the food and hospitality sector, and the turnover is several hundred crores. 

