Arjun Tendulkar begins training in Goa after switching allegiance from Mumbai, watch video

Former Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar has reportedly started training in Goa after switching allegiance from Mumbai.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 08:45 PM IST

Arjun Tendulkar

Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has already started training in Goa after he was reported to be eager to represent the side. Arjun was with Mumbai previously, but he has not yet made his Ranji debut. 

After finding himself stuck with limited opportunities in the Mumbai team, Arjun was eager to represent Goa and he has already begun training at Goa Cricket Association's facilities. On Sunday, junior Tendulkar shared multiple videos of himself on Instagram stories as he hit the training ground. 

The 22-year-old has only represented Mumbai in T20s during the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. 

READ| Arjun Tendulkar turns 'Master Chef' as he cooks for Mumbai Indians teammates, pic goes viral

In the videos shares by Arjun, he can be seen preparing for the upcoming domestic season as he sweats it out in the nets. 

Watch:

The young left-arm all-rounder was also part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) side in IPL 2022, but he is yet to make his debut. Even during a torrid season, where Mumbai Indians finished bottom of the league standings, Arjun wasn't given a chance to make his bow. 

READ| Ricky Ponting shares unseen pic with former teammates, check how Rishabh Pant-David Warner reacted

Former India pacer and Mumbai chief selector Salil Ankola hoped the move will give a boost to Arjun's career.

"We picked him for the Ranji Trophy last year but he could not make the XI. He is an extremely talented boy and all he needs is some match time so that he can prove his abilities. I hope this switch will serve that purpose," said Ankola.

