Arjun Tendulkar accomplished a remarkable feat that even his legendary father Sachin Tendulkar never achieved.

Arjun Tendulkar shone brightly for Goa during their fifth match of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season against Arunachal Pradesh (AP). The visitors were dismissed for a mere total of 84 after winning the toss and opting to bat first on Day 1.

Arjun was entrusted with the new ball and made quick work of the Arunachal batting lineup, finishing with impressive figures of 5-25 after nine overs. The 25-year-old claimed the wickets of all top 5 batters of the AP team, including openers Nebab Hachang and Neelam Obi, as well as Jay Bhavsar, Chinmay Patil, and Moji Ete.

This marked the first five-wicket haul of the left-arm pacer's career, a significant achievement. Arjun also accomplished a rare feat by joining an elite group of players who have both scored a century and taken a five-wicket haul in first-class cricket.

For those unfamiliar, Arjun had previously scored a century on his Ranji Trophy debut against Rajasthan in 2022. What makes Arjun's remarkable accomplishment even more noteworthy is that he achieved something his father, Sachin Tendulkar, never did. Despite being hailed as the God of Cricket, Sachin never managed to achieve this double in first-class cricket, never taking more than three wickets in an innings.

Sachin participated in a remarkable total of 310 first-class matches throughout his illustrious career. Among these matches were 200 Test matches, where he amassed an impressive 25396 runs and scored 81 centuries. Additionally, he showcased his bowling skills by taking 71 wickets, with his best figures being 3/10 in red-ball cricket.

Despite being renowned as one of the greatest batters in the history of the sport, Sachin also displayed prowess as a bowler. He achieved two five-wicket hauls in One Day International (ODI) cricket, showcasing his versatility on the field. In the 50-over format, Sachin's bowling record was exceptional, with 154 wickets at an economy rate of 5.10.

Sachin's bowling abilities were diverse, as he could bowl off-spin, leg-spin, and medium pace with finesse. However, a tennis elbow injury hindered his bowling performance in the latter stages of his career.

