'Arjun, Sara not on Twitter': Sachin Tendulkar requests social media platform to act against handle impersonating son

Former Team India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that neither his son nor his daughter are on Twitter.

This happened after a fake account claimed to be Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin. Sachin then tagged the fake Twitter handle and asked Twitter to terminate the account.

Users often take these fake accounts as real ones by mistake which has led to a lot of misunderstandings in the past.

"I wish to clarify that my son Arjun & daughter Sara are not on Twitter. The account @jr_tendulkar is wrongfully impersonating Arjun and posting malicious tweets against personalities & institutions. Requesting @TwitterIndia to act on this as soon as possible," wrote Sachin.

Twitter always removes fake reported accounts however, it is a mystery why they still haven't taken any action against the fake Arjun Tendulkar account.

A few days back, a tweet was posted from this account which targetted BCCI chief selector MSK Prasad for selecting Rishabh Pant.

"That's how you attack a bit on someone's confidence level like they did with 'sanju samson' i dont know how msk prasad select #RishabhPant."

"It's good to invest in someone but it doesn't mean u hv rights to ignore someone's talent Miss you in the squad 'samson' pic.twitter.com/C8AbLGvumR — Arjun Tendulkar (@jr_tendulkar)," the tweet read.

Since Sachin's post, the fake account has been taken down by Twitter.