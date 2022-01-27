'Arey yaar koi toh batao' - Kolkata Knight Riders tease big announcement ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), two-time champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), are going to make a big announcement on Thursday (January 27), ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. Taking to Twitter, Kolkata Knight Riders posted an update stating that the announcement will be streamed live on various social media platforms.

There was, however, no hint regarding what the announcement could be. Thus, the latest move from KKR has left fans speculating what big announcement they are going to make ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

"Stay Tuned! 3 Hours to go for the Announcement… LIVE on FB, YouTube and Twitter at 6:00 PM! #IPLAuction #KKR #GalaxyOfKnights," wrote KKR on their Twitter handle. Funnily enough, KKR posted four images of Varun Chakravarthy asking his fellow players what the announcement could be, but none of the players were able to provide an update on the same.

Stay Tuned! 3 Hours to go for the Announcement…



What could be the big announcement of Kolkata Knight Riders?

With just a couple of weeks' time in the upcoming mega auction, the latest tweet from Kolkata Knight Riders had their fans put on their thinking caps. Many speculated that since KKR had released their skipper Eoin Morgan, the announcement could be regarding a new skipper for the team.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, KKR had opted to retain 4 players, namely, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer. While Russell who joined KKR back in 2014 will be on salary of whopping INR 14 crores, Narine, will take home a salary of INR 6 crores instead. Moreover, the pair of Varun Chakravarthy and Venkatesh Iyer will purse a total salary INR 8 crores each.

Since KKR utilized all of their 4 retentions, they will only be able to spend INR 48 crores in the upcoming auction.