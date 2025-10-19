'Arey bhai, use popcorn mat de': Abhishek Nayar's hilarious response after seeing Rohit Sharma munch during rain delay goes viral

During the rain break in the India vs Australia ODI, Rohit Sharma was spotted eating in the dressing room, prompting a hilarious reaction from Nayar. His comment, “Arey Bhai, Usse Popcorn Mat De,” quickly went viral, delighting fans and teammates alike.

Rohit Sharma faced a disappointing return to international cricket during the first ODI match against Australia, where he was dismissed for a mere 8 runs at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday. Despite spending most of the match in the dressing room due to his early exit and the interruptions caused by rain, Rohit was spotted enjoying popcorn with Shubman Gill. This match marked Rohit's first appearance for India since he led the team to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He is participating as a specialist batter in the current three-match series, having been succeeded as the ODI captain by Gill.

In a surprising reaction, former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar expressed his frustration after seeing his long-time friend Rohit munching on popcorn. Rohit, who had trained rigorously with Nayar in preparation for his return to the team after more than seven months, managed to shed 10 kgs.

"Arey bhai usse popcorn mat de (Don’t let him eat popcorn)," Nayar said during his commentary stint on Star Sports.

During India's innings, Nayar also discussed Rohit’s impressive fitness transformation.

"I think there’s been a lot of talk about the weight loss," Nayar told JioHotstar. "The initial parts were obviously about getting fitter, getting leaner. I spoke about this before. There was a spitting image of him walking out of the airport after his holiday in the UK. So that was something he wanted to change. He wanted to come back."

"The outlook was obviously the 2027 World Cup — to be fitter, stronger, lighter, and more agile. And the skill has always been there. The fitness has only amplified the skill. It’s helped him move faster. His agility is the best it’s ever been."

10 kilos down, 800 reps strong! #AbhishekNayar breaks down @ImRo45's fitness journey - the hard work, the discipline, and the transformation behind the Hitman’s return. #AUSvIND 1st ODI | LIVE NOW https://t.co/FkZ5L4CrRl pic.twitter.com/UKfDWdFUBN — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 19, 2025

"He’s excited. He’s keen. He knows there’s a bit of pressure and talk around whether he’ll reach the 2027 World Cup. The first statement was his weight. Hopefully, the second statement will be the runs he scores with the bat."

He elaborated on Rohit's training regimen, noting that the seasoned batter committed to three hours of training each day while minimizing cardio exercises.

“To sum up, three hours of training every day. We didn’t do a lot of cardio. The first five weeks were about a bodybuilder’s mindset, where he was trying to train to completely lean down. He trained like a bodybuilder – high repetitions," Nayar said.

“It would surprise a lot of people. Even Team India’s strength and conditioning coach, Adrian Le Roux, would abuse me! But he did 700-800 reps for every body part. It was almost an hour-and-a-half session every day. Imagine if you were doing chest and triceps, you ended up doing 800 reps. With light weights, we did a lot of repetitions, aiming for strength and endurance. Along with that, we finished every session with around 15 to 20 minutes of CrossFit, which is more cardio and movement-based. This was six days a week, three hours a day, for three months. It was non-stop," he added.

