'Arey bhai cake kidhar hai?': Rohit Sharma has the best MS Dhoni birthday tweet

India's record-breaking opener Rohit Sharma took to social media to express his love and respect towards the ex-Men In Blue captain MS Dhoni on his birthday.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 top-scorer wished 'Mahi' on Twitter and wrote, "Arey bhai cake kidhar hai ? Best wishes on your birthday @msdhoni."

Arey bhai cake pic.twitter.com/rpCg4dDzu2 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) July 7, 2019

MS Dhoni tuned 38 on Sunday. One of the biggest names to have ever graced the game of cricket, MS Dhoni remains one of the most loved cricketers in the world.

This was evident as fans wished him a happy birthday on social media. Moments after clocks indicated it was July 7, #HappyBirthdayDhoni became the biggest trend on Indian social media platforms.

The current Indian skipper Virat Kohli also joined the party on Sunday as he expressed his love and gratitude towards 'Captain Cool'.

Virat's post on Instagram and Twitter read, "Happy birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain."

Rohit Sharma made 103 to become the first player to score five centuries in a single World Cup and equalled Sachin Tendulkar for the highest number of centuries in World Cup history.

Both Rohit and Sachin now have six hundred in World Cups. While Tendulkar scored the six hundred in six editions, Rohit took only two to achieve the milestone.