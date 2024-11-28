With a sample size of 4000 respondents from 36 cities across India, Hansa Research compiled a list of the top 10 celebrities from both the cricketing and film industries to determine their level of stardom.

The comparison between stars from different industries is not about creating competition, as there is already plenty of that within each industry. However, examining the differences between industries provides a unique perspective on the influence these stars have over the masses. While star power is a concept that is difficult to quantify, Hansa Research seems to have made strides in cracking the code.

Their latest report addresses an intriguing question that many may not have considered before - which holds more sway in India, cricket or Bollywood? According to the report, it appears that cricket takes the lead.

While it is well-known that cricket is a passion bordering on religion in India, the revelation that Virat Kohli may have more star power than Shah Rukh Khan is certainly thought-provoking. The affirmative findings of the report offer a fresh perspective on the influence these celebrities wield.

Virat Kohli's higher ranking compared to Shah Rukh Khan is just one of the many interesting aspects of this list. In fact, the top three spots are dominated by cricketing legends, with Bollywood stars making their mark from the fourth position onwards. Leading the charge is Virat Kohli, followed by MS Dhoni and then Sachin Tendulkar. Despite Virat's active presence on the field and in the public eye, it is noteworthy that Dhoni and Tendulkar have secured ranks 2 and 3 respectively, showcasing their enduring legacy even while maintaining a low profile.

Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Amitabh Bachchan hold ranks 4, 5, and 6 respectively. The seventh spot is occupied by Allu Arjun, the only South Indian actor on the list, known for his role in "Pushpa 2: The Rule." Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan claim the eighth and ninth positions, with Deepika Padukone being the sole woman on the list at rank 10.

