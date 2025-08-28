Are Muslim cricketers treated differently in India? Mohammed Shami breaks silence

Despite being subjected to unfair labeling and online abuse—including being called a "traitor" after a loss to Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup—Shami remains focused on his game and is determined to keep playing domestic cricket to reclaim his spot in the national team.

Mohammed Shami serves as an inspiration to countless individuals. Originating from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, his journey to the pinnacle of Indian cricket is truly remarkable. After struggling to achieve success in Uttar Pradesh's state cricket, he relocated to Bengal, and from that point onward, he never looked back. To date, he has participated in 64 Tests (taking 229 wickets), 108 ODIs (with 206 wickets), and 25 T20Is (where he claimed 27 wickets). Notably, he emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup, securing 24 wickets. Additionally, he was the joint-highest wicket-taker for India (with 9 wickets) during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Despite his outstanding achievements, Shami has faced criticism from trolls. He was particularly targeted on social media following India's defeat to Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where he was labeled as "a traitor" and "anti-national."

During an interview, Shami was questioned about whether Muslim cricketers face more scrutiny—especially when the Indian team competes against Pakistan. His reply was straightforward.

"I pay no heed to such trolling. I have been given a job. I am not a machine. If I am working hard throughout the year, sometimes I will fail, sometimes I will succeed. It's up to people how they want to take that," Shami said on News24.

"When you play for your country, you forget all such things. For you, taking wickets and winning the match become more important. I don't want to go on social media at such times. You see both positive and negative comments. When you're playing, you need to stay far away from such things.

"We work hard to succeed. Trolls just have to type two lines. True fans will never do such things. If you have objections, then raise them—but respectfully. If you think you can do better than me, please come and try. It's always open."

Shami emphasizes the emotional impact that online harassment can have on athletes, all while he remains dedicated to reclaiming his position on the national team.

