Are Australian players scared to travel to Pakistan? Josh Hazlewood says THIS

The Australian side is scheduled to tour Pakistan next month for the first time since 1998. The two teams will play three Tests, as many ODIs and a solitary T20I from March 3. However, there could be changes in the line-up of players traveling to Pakistan after England and New Zealand canceled their respective tours last year. In fact, if Australia travels successfully for a full-fledged tour, it will be a revival of international cricket in the country.

With Cricket Australia (CA) pretty much committed to fulfilling the tour, pacer Josh Hazlewood spoke about how he will not be surprised if some of his teammates pull out. While he acknowledged the work done by CA and Australia Cricketers Association (ACA), he stated that the final decision will be in players' hands.

"There’s a lot of things in place and there’s been a lot of work in the background by CA and the ACA. So the trust is quite high there from the players, but there’d certainly be some concerns from the players and I wouldn’t be surprised if some of them didn’t make the tour," Hazlewood said according to cricket.com.au.

Hazlewood also added that if some players decide not to tour Pakistan, everyone should respect their decision. "And that's very fair. People will discuss it with their families … and come up with an answer and everyone respects that," the pace bowler added.

After a fantastic Ashes series, the Aussies are currently gearing up for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka at home, which will begin on February 11. Hazlewood is part of the squad, especially since his exceptional performance in IPL 2021 and the T20 World Cup.

For the Pakistan tour, the Australian's will be departing after February 20 when the third and final T20I is scheduled to be played against Sri Lanka. The squads for the tour are likely to be announced soon.