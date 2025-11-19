FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Arch-rivals separated! ICC's U19 men's ODI World Cup 2026 fixtures skip India vs Pakistan blockbuster

The ICC has announced the U19 Men's World Cup 2026 schedule and the major talking point is the absence of an India-Pakistan clash in the league stage. The two arch-rivals have been placed in separate groups, meaning fans will only see the blockbuster matchup if both teams reach the knockout rounds.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 06:32 PM IST

Arch-rivals separated! ICC's U19 men's ODI World Cup 2026 fixtures skip India vs Pakistan blockbuster
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the schedule for the Under-19 Men’s ODI World Cup 2026. This tournament is set to take place in Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15 to February 6, 2026. A total of 16 teams will compete, organized into groups of four, and will play 41 matches over a span of 23 days.
 
The tournament will kick off with India facing the USA, alongside matches featuring Zimbabwe, Scotland, Tanzania, and the West Indies. Notably, India and Pakistan have been placed in separate groups, meaning they will not encounter each other in the early stages of the competition.
 
After the group stage concludes, the top three teams from each of the four groups will advance to form two groups of six in the Super Six stage. The leading two teams from each group will then progress to the semifinals. There are reserved days set aside for both the semifinals and the final, which will take place at Harare Sports Club.
 
The opening day promises to be action-packed, with last World Cup's runners-up India going up against the USA, Zimbabwe clashing with Scotland, and Tanzania making their historic debut at a global ICC event against the West Indies. The reigning champions, Australia, will commence their title defense on January 16, facing Ireland in Windhoek.
 
Matches will be held at five venues across the two host countries, including Harare Sports Club, Takashinga, and Queens Sports Club in Zimbabwe, as well as Namibia Cricket Ground and HP Oval in Windhoek.
 
The tournament will adhere to the traditional format: four groups, a Super Six phase, followed by the two semifinals leading to the final. Warm-up matches are scheduled from January 9 to 14.
 
Groups
 
Group A - India, Bangladesh, USA, New Zealand
 
Group B - Zimbabwe, Pakistan, England, Scotland
 
Group C - Australia, Ireland, Japan, Sri Lanka
 
Group D - Tanzania, West Indies, Afghanistan, South Africa
 
Schedule
 
15 January, USA v India, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
 
15 January, Zimbabwe v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
 
15 January, Tanzania v West Indies, HP Oval, Windhoek
 
16 January, Pakistan v England, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
 
16 January, Australia v Ireland, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
 
16 January, Afghanistan v South Africa, HP Oval, Windhoek
 
17 January, India v Bangladesh, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
 
17 January, Japan v Sri Lanka, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
 
18 January, New Zealand v USA, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
 
18 January, England v Zimbabwe, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
 
18 January, West Indies v Afghanistan, HP Oval, Windhoek
 
19 January, Pakistan v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
 
19 January, Sri Lanka v Ireland, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
 
19 January, South Africa v Tanzania, HP Oval, Windhoek
 
20 January, Bangladesh v New Zealand, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
 
20 January, Australia v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
 
21 January, England v Scotland, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
 
21 January, Afghanistan v Tanzania, HP Oval, Windhoek
 
22 January, Zimbabwe v Pakistan, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
 
22 January, Ireland v Japan, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
 
22 January, West Indies v South Africa, HP Oval, Windhoek
 
23 January, Bangladesh v USA, Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
 
23 January, Sri Lanka v Australia, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
 
24 January, India v New Zealand, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
 
24 January, A4 v D4, HP Oval, Windhoek
 
25 January, Super Six A1 v D3, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
 
25 January, Super Six D2 v A3, HP Oval, Windhoek
 
26 January, B4 v C4, Harare Sports Club, Harare
 
26 January, Super Six C1 v B2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
 
26 January, Super Six D1 v A2, Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek
 
27 January, Super Six C2 v B3, Harare Sports Club, Harare
 
27 January, Super Six C3 v B1, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
 
28 January, Super Six, A1 v D2, Harare Sports Club, Harare
 
29 January, Super Six D3 v A2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
 
30 January, Super Six D1 v A3, Harare Sports Club, Harare
 
30 January, Super Six B3 v C1, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
 
31 January, Super Six B2 v C3, Harare Sports Club, Harare
 
01 February, Super Six B1 v C2, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
 
03 February, First semi-final, Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo
 
04 February, Second semi-final, Harare Sports Club, Harare
 
06 February, Final, Harare Sports Club, Harare
 
