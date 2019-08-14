'Apologies to Virat and a billion people': Dale Steyn takes a jibe at selectors after T20I snub vs India

Dale Steyn has shown how unhappy he is after South African cricket board did not include him in the T20 squad for their upcoming India tour.

Cricket South Africa officially revealed their squad with no Steyn in the squad while Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje finding a place.

Not pleased with this decision, the 36-year-old took to Twitter to show his frustration. While replying to a tweet, Steyn sarcastically said that the selectors may have missed his number despite making himself available for selection.

“I did… Obviously lost my number in the reshuffling of the coaching staff,” Steyn posted on Twitter.

I did... Obviously lost my number in the reshuffling of coaching staff. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) August 13, 2019

The users even said that "The new selectors are obviously saving you for the 'big' games. (Who are the new selectors?)", to which, the fast bowler replied by apologising to the Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

He said, "Apologies to Virat and a billion people for thinking they not”.

The new selectors are obviously saving you for the 'big' games. (Who are the new selectors?) https://t.co/NlNGCjHcAO — Neil Manthorp (@NeilManthorp) August 13, 2019

Steyn in his retirement statement spoke highly of Test cricket. He said that he found it to be the “best version of the game”.

“Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game,” Steyn said. “It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally. It’s terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what’s more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport. I’d like to thank everyone in cricket, no one specific because everyone has been a part of my journey. And I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats,” he added.

South Africa's T20I Squad: Quinton de Kock (Titans, capt), Rassie van der Dussen (Highveld Lions, vice-capt), Temba Bavuma (Highveld Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Highveld Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Highveld Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Highveld Lions), David Miller (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Highveld Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Highveld Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors).