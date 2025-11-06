'Apko kya pasand hai...': PM Modi's sweet gesture toward injured Pratika Rawal wins hearts online - Watch

A heartwarming moment emerged during PM Narendra Modi’s meeting with the Indian women’s cricket team when he personally served food to injured opener Pratika Rawal, asking her, “Aapko Kya Pasand Hai?” The gesture won the team’s admiration and quickly went viral among fans.

On Wednesday, the Indian women's cricket team met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following their remarkable World Cup victory on Sunday. India triumphed over South Africa in the final, securing their first-ever Women's World Cup title. At his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg, PM Modi engaged with the team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, and extended his congratulations to the Women in Blue for their outstanding achievement.

Accompanying the team were head coach Amol Muzumdar and BCCI president Mithun Manhas. The discussion between PM Modi and the Indian players was filled with motivational anecdotes, laughter, and words of encouragement. The Prime Minister took the time to connect with each player, learning about their individual stories throughout this challenging and inspiring journey.

During an official dinner with the team, PM Modi displayed a touching gesture by offering food to the injured Pratika Rawal, who was in a wheelchair due to an injury sustained during the tournament. Pratika's ankle injury, which occurred in the match against Bangladesh, unfortunately sidelined her from both the semifinal and the crucial final, leading to her replacement by Shafali Verma in the lineup.

"Aapko koi kuch de nahi raha, kya pasand hai aapko?" Modi said while offering Pratika a treat. (No one is giving you anything. What do you like?)

In a heartfelt moment during the interaction, Pratika shared that the team made the decision to win the World Cup in her honor. She expressed her deep appreciation to her teammates for their unforgettable gesture of lifting her onto the podium during the trophy presentation ceremony in Navi Mumbai.

"When I got injured, the entire team decided to win the World Cup for me. None of the players on the team told me, but someone else told me. When I was sitting outside and we won the World Cup, they took me on the stage despite being in a wheelchair and despite technically not being a part of the squad; I was the 16th player. So this team is like a family, when you respect each other, and when a family like this plays with unity, then it becomes close to impossible to beat such a team. So we deserved to play the final and win the final as well," Rawal said.

