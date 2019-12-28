'Apki ungli karneki aadat gayi nai': Vinod Kambli's epic response to Javed Miandad for his 'India is unsafe' remarks

Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad is well known for having an opinion about almost any and everything that one can think about.

Miandad recently urged the Indian Cricket Council members to stop playing cricket in India.

“My message to ICC, please stop all the playing countries [from] touring India. Now you can see, now [we] will see the justice from ICC, what are they going to do and what they are going to say to the world,” Miandad said.

However, former India cricketer Vinod Kambli has hit back at Miandad with an epic reponse.

Kambli took to Twitter to express his thoughts regarding Javed's comments on India and claimed that his habit of poking his fingers into every issue hasn’t gone yet.

“Miandad apki ungli karneki aadat gayi nai. Abhi retirement ke baad bhi chalu hai.Our country is safe.We have provided the best security to every touring nation coming to India."

"U should focus on checking which other country wants to tour Pakistan! @PakPassion ye dikha dena Javed bhai ko,” Kambli's post on Twitter read.

Previously, Miandad also lashed out at former leg-spinner Danish Kaneria, saying that he can claim anything for money.

He said that it is surprising people believe a cricketer who was banned for corruption in cricket. Kaneria has been banned for fixing in English county.

“What are they trying to achieve I don’t understand. But if you talk about Kaneria, he will say anything for money and he has no credibility left in cricket,” Miandad told PTI.