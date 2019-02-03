Anything is possible: Cricket fraternity congratulates India for winning 5th ODI against New Zealand

India surely started on a slow pace but managed to recover easily to win the 5th ODI by 35-runs against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday.

The visitors secured the five-match series with a 4-1 margin. Ambati Rayudu (90 off 113) and Vijay Shankar (45 off 64) put on a great partnership to help India’s fall.

Hardik Pandya’s 45 off 22 balls also proved crucial towards the end of the innings which helped India push to 252.

The India bowlers also did a great job by defending the low score. Yuvzendra Chahal took three timely wickets. Following in pursuit were Mohammed Shami, Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya who picked up two wickets each. Bhuvneshwar Kumar got a wicket the final wicket of Trent Boult.

Seeing the impressive win, the cricket fraternity congratulated the men in blue for their splendid performance.

Great come back from a tough situation early on to make it 4-1. Shows the character we have. Well done boys. Jai Hind @BCCI pic.twitter.com/wtBzWCjz57 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 3, 2019

Great to win this game after being 18-4, great contributions from the middle, lower order today and really loved the way @ImRo45 used these combination of bowlers. Congratulations @BCCI #NZvInd pic.twitter.com/FXR6tDSzLt — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 3, 2019

When we are together, anything is possible. Proud to be part of the team that works towards the common goal of 'winning'. . .#teamindia #indvsnz #winning pic.twitter.com/MtxHTU07j6 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 3, 2019

Recovered from an early collapse. And then defended a reasonably small total...well done, India #NZvInd @StarSportsIndia — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 3, 2019

Game Over! #TeamIndia clinch the final ODI by 35 runs and wrap the series 4-1 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/2cRTTnS8Ss — BCCI (@BCCI) February 3, 2019

Fantastic win from India. This one will really please the team a lot & I just loved the intensity with which they bowled today ,despite having already won the series. Great contributions from the middle order with the bat and some excellent bowling by each of the bowlers #NZvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 3, 2019

India will be very pleased with this win. Shankar and Kedar as 5th bowlers bowled 11 overs for just 53, and that was very crucial in the context of the match. Great 4-1 series win #NZvInd pic.twitter.com/HUbSeY8gbU — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 3, 2019

Victory for India! They triumph by 35 runs in the 5th ODI to seal a 4-1 series win. #NZvIND SCORECARD https://t.co/pMY7C9gsJt pic.twitter.com/X9ruPfrxIa — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2019

Fantastic top top victory this is by our boys in blue in New Zealand 4-1 .. congratulations @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 3, 2019

Another convincing series victory by team India.4-1 is always better thn 3-2 #INDvsNZ February 3, 2019

India will now be playing three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting from Wednesday February 6 at the Westpac stadium in Wellington.