Anything is possible: Cricket fraternity congratulates India for winning 5th ODI against New Zealand

Feb 3, 2019

India surely started on a slow pace but managed to recover easily to win the 5th ODI by 35-runs against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday.

The visitors secured the five-match series with a 4-1 margin. Ambati Rayudu (90 off 113) and Vijay Shankar (45 off 64) put on a great partnership to help India’s fall.

Hardik Pandya’s 45 off 22 balls also proved crucial towards the end of the innings which helped India push to 252.

The India bowlers also did a great job by defending the low score. Yuvzendra Chahal took three timely wickets. Following in pursuit were Mohammed Shami, Kedar Jadhav and Hardik Pandya who picked up two wickets each. Bhuvneshwar Kumar got a wicket the final wicket of Trent Boult.

Seeing the impressive win, the cricket fraternity congratulated the men in blue for their splendid performance.

India will now be playing three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting from Wednesday February 6 at the Westpac stadium in Wellington.

