Anushka Sharma spotted attending WTC Final with Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh, pic goes viral

On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma attended the India Vs Australia World Test Championship (WTC) final match at The Oval in London. The NH-10 actor was spotted sitting in the stands with Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and several pictures of the duo went viral on social media.

Anushka looked stunning in a black and white striped jacket paired with a crisp white shirt.

Talking about the match, Australian batters Steve Smith and Travis Head put on a masterclass against the Indian bowlers. The duo dominated the second session, with Head and Smith standing on the crease at Tea with scores of 60(75)* and 33(102)* respectively, and Australia reaching a healthy 170/3.

India started the second session in a similar fashion to the first, with Mohammad Shami sending back Marnus Labuschagne for 26(62) off his very first ball after lunch. Shami's delivery was pitched right up, inducing Labuschagne into a drive, but he missed the ball completely, and it sneaked through his defence and clipped the bails.

However, the in-form Travis Head then joined Smith at the crease, and the left and right-handed pair picked up the pace of scoring. Both batters looked to find the fence every over, signaling their intent to push the scoring along. In the first 10 overs of the second session, both batters struck a total of seven boundaries.

