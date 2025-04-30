One of the best cricketers of the generation, Virat Kohli, is not only known for his cricketing skills and stellar batting but also for his aggression and quirky behavior on the field during a match.

Virat Kohli has been associated with RCB in the IPL since its inception in 2008

Virat Kohli, the star Indian player, is a well-known name in the cricketing world for his passion and aggression. But is he the same in his personal life as well, with his wife and kids? His wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently opened up about the RCB star's behaviour at home and gave fans a sneak peek into their relationship behind closed doors.

In an interview with Filmfare, the NH10 actress said, ''I’m married to my best friend. I’m married to my confidant. I’m married to someone I love so dearly just because of the human being that he is. When we’re together, the world ceases to exist.''

Spilling the beans about Virat Kohli's intense behaviour on the ground, the Bollywood diva said that he is actually very calm and peaceful in real life. ''During the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 or 22 days together… We were hardly together in Mumbai. In fact, the staff at home gets so happy whenever they see us together at home,'' she added.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently busy with the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League, as his team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), is at the top of the Points Table and is one of the key major contenders for the title. This is Kohli's 18th straight season for the same franchise. In the 10 matches played so far, Kohli has scored 443 runs with an average of 63.29. He is also one of the leading run-scorers of IPL 2025.

On the other hand, Anushka is currently busy with her next project, titled Chakda 'Xpress, which is expected to be released this year after several delays.