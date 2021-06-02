Anushka Sharma, Glenn Maxwell react to AB de Villiers' singing performance - WATCH viral video

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 may be suspended, for now, the friendships made here surely stay for a long time. So when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Mr. 360 posted a video on Instagram, it surely got reactions from the RCB family.

AB de Villiers had taken the internet by storm with his singing skills and had shared a snippet of it on his Instagram handle.

The former South Africa cricketer can be heard singing "I won't give up" by Jason Mraz, with his wife alongside him. He captioned the video saying, "On the 29th we celebrated my Father’s 70th bday and I had the privilege to perform one of my all-time favourite songs with my beautiful wife.

"We all interpret songs in our own unique way, this song has a particularly special meaning to me and reminds me that God is always there, no matter what happens.

"While singing this song on the 29th and looking across the room to my Dad, it also reminded me how lucky I’ve been to have had my him by my side as a role model for so many years," the T20 specialist wrote in the caption.

WATCH:

Soon after, his teammate Glenn Maxwell was quick to react and wrote: "This is certainly an improvement on your last performance" in the comment section.

The video was also liked by Bollywood actress and wife of best friend and RCB skipper Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma.

De Villiers is one of the few cricketers, who has managed to breach the 5000-run mark in the history of the tournament. He is currently the sixth player with 5056 runs from 176 matches at an average of 40.77. He has three centuries and 40 half-centuries under his name.